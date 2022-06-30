Richarlison has gotten his big money move away from Everton, just as he had wanted, with Tottenham Hotspur agreeing a £50+10m deal with the Toffees. The 25-year-old has reportedly passed his medical, and unlike his compatriot Willian, he’s in no danger of seeing the light. Chelsea have reportedly declined to match Tottenham’s bid after a “late inquiry” last night.

The Telegraph add that while head coach Thomas Tuchel is an “admirer”, Chelsea decided not to play “at the price quoted”. Since the fee is in the same ballpark as our accepted bid for Raphinha and not too far off from the price at which we’re trying to get Raheem Sterling, it was surely a matter of preference and priorities more than the actual finances.

Richarlison should be a great fit for Antonio Conte at Spurs, who have added Ivan Perišić, Yves Bissouma, and goalkeeper Fraser Forster this summer already.