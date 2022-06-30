Barcelona have been able to raise some much-needed millions thanks to an allowance from the league that has seen them sell off 10 per cent of their future TV rights for the next ... wait for it ... 25 years. Twenty-five!

In return for pulling this financial “lever”, Barca get a little over €200m now to help balance their books and make some moves in the transfer market. This was an expected move, confirmed by the club today.

But apparently, as per Fabrizio Romano, this is still not enough to put together an offer that would meet Leeds United’s asking price for Raphinha — i.e. one that would match Chelsea’s £60m offer.

Excl: Barcelona contacted Leeds yesterday night to submit new bid for Raphinha, following talks with Deco. Barça verbal proposal does not fulfill Leeds request, yet. #Raphinha



Leeds insist on respecting the agreement with Chelsea for £60m.



It’s still open on player side. pic.twitter.com/DqhGbWfmiV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 30, 2022

However, Raphinha himself is continuing to hold out hope that Barca can put something viable on the table, and is therefore continuing to delay his decision regarding Chelsea’s offer. The Blues have “broadly” agreed personal terms with the 25-year-old, and he’s said to be happy to move to Chelsea, but he evidently isn’t quite ready to give his final answer just yet.

While I can understand his stance and his thought process, hopefully he makes up his mind without too much further delay. No one likes to be second choice.