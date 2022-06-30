Romelu Lukaku has gone back to Inter Milan after an abortive twelve months back at Stamford Bridge, but it may not be happily ever after just yet for the big man.

His loan is only good for this upcoming season, and it doesn’t even have a buy-option, let alone any stronger obligation or longer commitment built into it. There’s every chance we have to do this dance all over again in twelve months’ time, and perhaps many more times after with his Chelsea contract set to expire only in 2026.

Even those who architected this deal don’t have any idea what might happen in the future, and not just because Lukaku seems to change his mind more often than he changes his underwear.

“We don’t know. Nobody can talk about what happens a year from now. Let us enjoy this season, enjoy this comeback and then we’ll see. The important thing is he is back and he’s very happy. That’s what matters for now.” -Sébastien Ledure; source: Football-Italia

Lukaku’s seemingly heroic return to Inter after a villainous departure a year ago will surely be either a spectacular failure or a spectacular success. For the sake of everyone involved, hopefully it’s the latter.