Official: Woking sign Ethan Wady on loan from Chelsea

The Loan Army is growing once again, and alongside Chelsea’s record signing, young goalkeeper Ethan Wady signed up yesterday as well. The 20-year-old goalkeeper has joined non-league Woking FC for the season ahead, where he will compete with the experienced Craig Ross for the starting job.

It sounds like a tough assignment for young Wady, but he’s been assured that he will get a fair chance from manager Darren Sarll — just like Nathan Baxter got a fair chance when he went to Woking in 2017. (Another Chelsea connection is former prospect Rohan Ince currently playing for The Cardinals.)

"Ethan is a very ambitious young man” — Woking Football Club (@wokingfc) June 29, 2022

“Ethan is a very ambitious young man. The one thing you identify with him straight away, as you look at his pathway, is how he has always chosen to take the uncomfortable route. There is never a comfort zone you can identify with this young player. “He has always chosen to go out and play in environments that are a lot different to his academy background, so that must be admired straight away. There is also a fierce ambition in him to really compete with Craig Ross — and like all positions at this football club — from day one everyone is level and must push to earn the right to play in games. “My environments are always based on meritocracy, and Ethan will be under the same conditions as everyone else. I hope it’s a positive experience for him, there are a lot of ups and downs for young players – especially goalkeepers – but my conversations with him have been very, very good.” -Darren Sarll; source: Woking FC

Wady, who signed a contract extension before heading out, has tried his hand at senior football with Tooting & Mitcham, Dartford, and Hendon in the last few years, without too much to show in the way of first-team appearances however. Hopefully this one works out a bit better!

Good luck, Ethan!

In related news, former Chelsea goalkeeping prospect Karlo Žiger, 21, who was released a few weeks ago, has signed a four-year contract with HNK Gorica in the Croatian top flight.

Good luck, Karlo!