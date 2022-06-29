 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Chelsea, Raphinha ‘broadly agree’ personal terms but Barcelona attempt 11th-hour hijack — reports

Here we go ... maybe?

By David Pasztor
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Crystal Palace v Leeds United - Premier League Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Suddenly moving at breakneck speed in the transfer market, Chelsea had reportedly agreed a fee with Leeds United for the winger Raphinha yesterday. But apparently we’ve moved so fast that we had not had fully agreed personal terms with the 25-year-old. And while those are “broadly agreed”, as the Telegraph’s latest report puts it, there is still a chance for others to step in and hijack.

Actually, it’s just one “other” that we have to worry about still. Arsenal and Tottenham have fallen by the wayside, but Barcelona are scrambling at the last minute, hoping to finagle their cash injection and make an 11th-hour move — and take advantage of Raphinha’s supposed preference for the Blaugrana (at least before all the breaking news with the Blues yesterday).

Raphinha’s agent, the former Barcelona and Chelsea player Deco, has been making his rounds between the two teams, so a last-minute gazumping cannot quite be ruled out just yet.

Fingers crossed we don’t get Robinho’d again.

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...