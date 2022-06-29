Suddenly moving at breakneck speed in the transfer market, Chelsea had reportedly agreed a fee with Leeds United for the winger Raphinha yesterday. But apparently we’ve moved so fast that we had not had fully agreed personal terms with the 25-year-old. And while those are “broadly agreed”, as the Telegraph’s latest report puts it, there is still a chance for others to step in and hijack.

Actually, it’s just one “other” that we have to worry about still. Arsenal and Tottenham have fallen by the wayside, but Barcelona are scrambling at the last minute, hoping to finagle their cash injection and make an 11th-hour move — and take advantage of Raphinha’s supposed preference for the Blaugrana (at least before all the breaking news with the Blues yesterday).

Latest on Chelsea/Raphinha/Barcelona and other transfer bits here #cfc https://t.co/qMsS4wseQO — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) June 29, 2022

Raphinha’s agent, the former Barcelona and Chelsea player Deco, has been making his rounds between the two teams, so a last-minute gazumping cannot quite be ruled out just yet.

Fingers crossed we don’t get Robinho’d again.

Raphinha update: As reported yesterday, player has not decided his next club. Chelsea doing everything possible. Five-year contract is on the table. Todd Boehly moving fast, partly to try and stave off other suitors or twists. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 29, 2022