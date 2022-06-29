Official: Inter Milan sign Romelu Lukaku on loan from Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku landed this morning in Italy, fell to his knees, kissed the ground, and as the moon hit his eye like a big pizza pie, he declared “that’s amore”!

And then he went and did his medical and signed a few things that needed to be signed. And now his loan back to Inter Milan is officially official, as confirmed by both teams. So the 29-year-old is back in friendli(er) confines, though only for the next season as things stand, since his one-year loan does not have any options or obligations attached to it.

Romelu Lukaku will spend the 2022/23 campaign with Inter Milan after completing a season-long loan. ⤵️ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) June 29, 2022

While Chelsea are getting a few million in return as a loan fee and Inter are covering Lukaku’s wages, the decision to bring him back to the Bridge last summer isn’t looking any better. It is what it is however, and now we move on for at least the next twelve months in an arrangement more suitable to everyone’s hearts and desires (and skillsets). At least on paper.

Best of luck to Romelu; do us proud!