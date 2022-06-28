 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Chelsea looking to avoid saga and ‘move fast’ now for Raheem Sterling — reports

By Fellipe Miranda and David Pasztor
Photo by Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Chelsea have yet to complete an incoming transfer for the men’s first-team this summer, but that may be changing soon.

According to reports from Manchester Evening News and CBS Sports’ Ben Jacobs, interim sporting director Todd Boehly is working hard behind the scenes to avoid the usual “back and forth” of public transfer sagas for high-profile players, such as our attempt to acquire Raheem Sterling. Unfortunately for Todd, and us, that probably would involve paying Manchester City’s asking price, which reportedly upwards of £50m.

With head coach Thomas Tuchel apparently already having held positive talks with Sterling, personal terms should not be a problem. So there is “confidence” from both sides that this deal could be “in place” by the end of the week, ensuring a full preseason for Sterling — though he, like most players involved in summer internationals, would not be due to report straight away next weekend just yet.

