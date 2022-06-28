Interim sporting director (and co-owner) Todd Boehly has evidently thrown himself quite fully into his new role, and is working the phone lines and contacts furiously to execute to the transfer plan that (presumably) he and Thomas Tuchel have worked out.

That includes chatting up Manchester City for not just one, but two potential signings, with Chelsea reportedly now “in talks” for both Raheem Sterling and Nathan Aké. Both players have been linked repeatedly over the past few weeks, especially Sterling, but as per the Telegraph’s latest dispatch, Boehly “contacted the Premier League champions on Monday to check on their valuation of both players, with Chelsea keen to sign both.”

Unfortunately, the report does guesstimate what said valuations may be, which would’ve been helpful. Previously, City were said to be looking for around £45-55m for Sterling and something similar was mentioned for Aké as well when Newcastle United were sniffing around earlier this month. Not cheap, especially when Sterling doesn’t seem to really be solving a great need, or providing a great upgrade in the squad while Aké hasn’t exactly been indispensable to City.

But, needs must, and if we think this is what’s needed, I guess it’s good that we’re moving forward.