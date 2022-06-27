Hull City have reportedly succeeded in their attempt to bring back goalkeeper Nathan Baxter for a second year, signing the Chelsea Academy product on a season-long loan, apparently with an option to buy as well. The report does not specify a fee for that option, but according to local media, Baxter “has been told he can leave” Chelsea should he choose to.

Baxter had been targeting a first-team role with Chelsea, but has also made it clear that prospects of actual playing time will be a large determining factor as well in making his choices this summer. With Edouard Mendy entrenched as the starter and both Kepa Arrizabalaga and Marcus Bettinelli available to back him up, Baxter’s prospects of being involved with the Chelsea first-team were probably pretty dim at this point. The 23-year-old’s contract with the Blues was set to expire next summer, but that was probably extended before the loan back to Hull was authorized.

Whether this is the end of Baxter’s quest to fulfill his Chelsea dreams, or just a bump in the road, hopefully he finds plenty of success with the Tigers.