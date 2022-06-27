Chelsea are said to be prioritizing (and certainly should be prioritizing) a defensive rebuild this summer, to make up for the losses of Antonio Rüdiger and Andreas Christensen (and maybe also César Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso). And while one or two marquee names are expected to arrive through the transfer market, part of the solution could (and should) be our very own Levi Colwill, a product of the Chelsea Academy.

Colwill impressed on loan last season in the Championship at Huddersfield Town, who fell just short of achieving promotion, and the 19-year-old already looks ready for Premier League football. He’s backed himself for that challenge as well, be that with Chelsea or another team — and certainly there is no shortage of potential interest from Premier League teams in his services.

The likes of Arsenal, Leicester City, Brighton & Hove Albion, Crystal Palace and Southampton have already been credited with interest, while Fabrizio Romano adds Nottingham Forest to that list as well. Fortunately, it looks like Colwill’s still slated to join Chelsea for preseason (see also: Armando Broja), so hopefully that means that he has every chance of making the team for next season.