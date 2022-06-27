Serie A champions AC Milan are reportedly interested in Hakim Ziyech, and Chelsea are said to be open to this idea as well. However, where we differ is in the details, and unfortunately that’s often where the devil resides as well.

Milan would prefer a loan with an option to make the deal permanent in twelve months’ time. Chelsea on the other hand, according to Sky Italia (via Sempre Milan) would prefer that option to be not an option at all, but rather an obligation — in effect, we would want a permanent transfer for Ziyech, either for this summer or next.

Obviously, our version is a tougher and less attractive proposition for the Rossoneri, who are also said to be looking at Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio, three years Ziyech’s junior. Asensio might be available for €30m, according to Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football Italia). Milan could afford to spend that much — just not on Ziyech, probably.