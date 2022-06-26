Manchester City’s excellent summer transfer window rolls on, with the defending Premier League champions having secured the signatures of Erling Haaland and Kalvin Phillips and set to just about offset those expenses by transfer fees received from some of their closest rivals.

Having now reportedly agreed a £45+10m deal with Arsenal for Gabriel Jesus, Manchester City are looking to do the same with Chelsea for Raheem Sterling. That they’re about to get roughly £100m in exchange for two players who are both in the final year of their contracts and who are both wanting to leave is quite excellent, and also quite annoying. Hopefully we’re paying attention should we ever have the privilege again to be in such an advantageous position of power and leverage.

Chelsea hopeful of signing Raheem Sterling for a similar price to Arsenal-bound Gabriel Jesus. #MCFC value Sterling at close to £60 million but are expected to compromise on price. £45 million could be enough, although Chelsea bidding a little lower first. Talks set this week. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 25, 2022

For what it’s worth, Chelsea are “hoping” to get the Sterling deal done for less than that, but City don’t seem too willing (and certainly don’t need) to do us any favors, and why should they.