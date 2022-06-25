New Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly has taken over the role of sporting director as well, from Marina Granovskaia on an interim basis, which means that he’s got the lovely and probably quite annoying job of dealing with sports agents and other representatives. Then again, while Boehly does not have much (read: any) experience in this regard in football, he’s been in the entertainment business for some time now, so I’m just sure it’s all quite similar. (And in fact, according to reports, his relationship with Roc Nation helped arrange the loan deal with Inter Milan for Romelu Lukaku.)

In any case, as acting sporting director, Boehly has recently met with super-agent Jorge Mendes, according to The Athletic. Mendes’s agency, Gestifute represents some of the biggest stars in the world, including Darwin Núñez, Bernardo Silva, Rafael Leão, and of course, Cristiano Ronaldo. Other than the idea of Boehly just doing his job, the meeting is perhaps noteworthy for Chelsea possibly being (more) open to dealing with super-agents likes Mendes or Mino Raiola (RIP). Granovskaia famously refused to play their games as much as that may be possible, for better or worse, but Boehly may be willing to at least establish contact with them and dabble in these (necessary?) evils of the modern game.

So, that’s all cool and probably good, but evidently doesn’t make for a good enough story. For that, we need something truly headline-grabbing. Remember when The Athletic claimed to be above all this nonsense? I ‘member.

“The Athletic can reveal Boehly held a meeting in Portugal last week with super-agent Jorge Mendes, whose clients include Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo’s situation and the idea of him switching to Chelsea this summer is understood to have been among the subjects discussed. [...] It is unclear at this stage whether Chelsea will want to pursue the opportunity”

LOL.

(The Telegraph add that it’s unclear whether Chelsea have even expressed “any interest”, calling the whole thing “highly unlikely”, which is surely an understatement.)

If Cristiano’s looking for some attention, maybe he can consider MLS.