Chelsea are said to be prioritizing defenders as per the transfer plan set out by interim sporting director Todd Boehly and manager Thomas Tuchel, but perhaps our next actual move will be in attack, where Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling has been strongly linked since the end of the season. And in fact, according to the Telegraph, the Blues have made an advance on that front, with Tuchel getting in touch with the 27-year-old to “check” on his plans.

Last week, Fabrizio Romano reported that an initial approach from Chelsea, of €25m plus add-ons, was rejected by City. That report has not been corroborated by other sources however, with the Telegraph claiming that our opening bid is still just being prepared. If (when?) it happens, it presumably it will be closer to the Manchester City’s reported £50-60m valuation.

Sterling hasn’t completely ruled out staying at the Etihad (either by letting his contract run down or signing the extension that’s been offered), and other than Chelsea, no one else seems to be biting on his attempts to generate some rumors and interest. The report adds that he would be happy with the move to the Bridge “if he can be confident of playing regular first-team football and challenging for trophies”.