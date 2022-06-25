One of these days, a significant swap deal will happen. And that day the floodgates will open and the rumor mill will have a massive party and hopefully we’ll all be invited. Until then, we’re going to have to continue living in our boring little universe where player swaps (or part-exchanges) rarely, if ever happen.

The latest attempt to branch off into this player-trading multiversal timeline is supposedly, as per Gianluca Di Marzio, a proposal from Chelsea to swap Timo Werner and some bags of cash for Matthijs De Ligt. But while those bags may be worth as much as €40-45m (though Chelsea would prefer them to be just €25-30m), Juventus are not keen on this idea at either amount. While Juve might be interested in Timo Werner — they apparently view him as “a similar player” to Álvaro Morata, which should draw into question their collective judgement immediately — they want Chelsea to pay De Ligt’s release clause. That currently stands at €120m, so that ain’t happening.

Previous reports intimated that Juve might be willing to do business around €70-80m, but as ever, it’s going to have to be a cash deal. That wouldn’t necessarily rule out a separate deal for Werner going the other way, but they won’t be packaged together.

Chelsea chairman and interim sporting director Todd Boehly’s roots in American sports are probably seen as adding to the likelihood of a swap (i.e. trade) happening, but that’s because transfer rumors operate on a very basic level of intelligence, and want you to operate down on their level as well.