Citing a “senior source” at the club, the Telegraph reports that Chelsea could make “as many as six summer signings” in the next few weeks, with the clearly priority being defense, — “good” defenders — just as it’s been all along. There is plenty of “depth in midfield” and there’s certainly “no desperation for an out-and-out striker” following Romelu Lukaku’s (expected) loan exit.

That’s the reported outcome of the “transfer summits” held this week between the powers that be at the club, including of course head coach and transfer tsar Thomas Tuchel, with the baseline expectation of a top-four finish and a title challenge set for the Boehly-Clearlake era’s first year, and never dropping below that level “year in and year out”.

The potential transfer targets in the report are all familiar names — Matthijs De Ligt and Jules Koundé leading the way for the priority position — while Tuchel also wants quality in depth with the expanded substitution rules coming into effect this season. Good thing we have a stellar Academy (and Loan Army), right, Thomas?

Of course, plans are one thing. Executing those plans is another entirely, especially with many new and interim faces in key positions. And we have no time to waste with a week to go until preseason starts and five weeks left before the new season starts. Time to get to work!