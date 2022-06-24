Yannick Carrasco has two years left on his contract at Atlético Madrid, but evidently he feels a bit undervalued and under-appreciated and wants a new long-term contract with a pay rise commensurate with his importance to the team.

And what is one to do when they want a new contract and higher wages, to “finally” begin talks for an extension? Why, call in a Chelsea rumor of course!

According to Diario AS (via Sport Witness), Chelsea “have knocked on the door” of Yannick Carrasco to ask him if he could come out and play in jolly old England, but mean moms Diego Simeone and Atlético Madrid told us to go away and leave little Yannick alone. He’s got homework to do and it’s a school night, you rascals!

The report goes on to state that while Carrasco does have a €60m release clause, he doesn’t really want to leave Atléti, he is “not even contemplating” that, he just wants a bit more allowance to buy his ice creams and Panini stickers.

You’re welcome, Yannick.