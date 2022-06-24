Hull City have made it quite clear that they intend to (try to) bring back Nathan Baxter — and preferably not just on loan again — after his impressive season for them last year, and now that Chelsea’s front office has taken at least temporary shape, with our new decision-makers ready to make some decisions, the Tigers intend to step up those efforts.

According to local media, the Championship side are in fact “hoping for a breakthrough” in this regard and “believe they are the frontrunners” in signing the 23-year-old, with the only real question remaining whether it would be just another loan or a permanent transfer.

Baxter has never shied away from setting himself the ultimate goal of becoming Chelsea’s number one goalkeeper, but he’s also made it clear that any decision he makes will be with a view towards playing time, as always. Last season, our Academy standout battled with (and eventually beat out) Matt Ingram for the Hull starting job, and that would be the prospect in store for him next season as well should he choose to go back there.

Any chance of playing time at Chelsea right now however would greatly depend on us being able to shift Kepa Arrizabalaga, and perhaps Marcus Bettinelli as well. Lazio and OGC Nice are rumored to be possibilities for a Kepa loan, but time is running out in some ways already since, for example, Hull have already begun their preseason and Chelsea are set to follow in a little over a week as well.