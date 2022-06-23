 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Chelsea ‘expected to engage’ Michael Edwards for sporting director, and get him to say yes, too — report

By David Pasztor
2018 Liverpool Players’ Awards Red Carpet Arrivals - Anfield Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

Chelsea’s new ownership group are expected to run the club in a manner similar to Liverpool’s owners, with Todd Boehly himself calling that a “great model” of success in this modern era of football. So it’s perhaps no great surprise that our first choice for sporting director would be Michael Edwards, who had been in that role at Anfield for the past six years before choosing to take a break this summer.

Edwards has already rebuffed interest from the likes of Real Madrid and PSG, insistent on taking a sabbatical, but according to Sky Sports, Chelsea are “expected to engage” him and hope to change his mind. Manchester United may or may not try something similar, though they already have a sporting director — unlike Chelsea, where Boehly’s only filling that position on an interim basis in replacement of Marina Granovskaia.

Sky’s report adds that we would have to “blow the bloody doors off” (thanks Michael Caine) to even get Edwards to the table, let alone to get him to say yes, so I guess it’s time to razzle and dazzle, Todd.

