Official: Barrow AFC sign Sam McClelland on loan from Chelsea

Chelsea Academy defender Sam McClelland will spend the upcoming season at Barrow AFC, with the 20-year-old center back joining the fourth division outfit on a season-long loan today.

This is McClelland’s first loan, and it comes soon after Chelsea had activated a one-year extension clause in his contract, which had been due to expire at the end of the month. The former Coleraine prospect joined us in 2018 and signed his first pro-deal in 2019, but spent much of last season dealing with a long-term injury.

:



Pete Wild has secured his fifth signing as Bluebirds boss, as centre back Sam McClelland joins the club on a season-long loan from Premier League Chelsea...#BarrowAFC — Barrow AFC (@BarrowAFC) June 23, 2022

Barrow recently returned to the fourth division after a nearly half-century absence, earning promotion out of non-league during the pandemic. However, they barely survived last season, avoiding the drop by just a few points and finishing in the very last place not to be relegated. They will certainly be hoping that McClelland, who has already made his full international debut for Northern Ireland, can help them stay a bit more comfortable this season.

“Sam comes highly recommended from both club and country and is at the right stage of his career to experience men’s football. We are excited to have him as part of the group and help continue his development as a footballer.” -Pete Wild, manager; source: Barrow AFC

Good luck, Sam!