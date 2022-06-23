Raphinha’s impressive contributions of goals, assists, dribbles, and everything else for a less than impressive Leeds United team helped them avoid relegation, and have made the 25-year-old a rising star in the football world, with plenty of teams potentially interested in signing him.

But Leeds are not expected to give up the Brazil international easily, and have set an appropriately impressive asking price: “at least” £65m, according to Fabrizio Romano. With two years left on his contract, now is the best time for Leeds to maximize his transfer value — which can only increase with more competition.

Leeds United have been pretty clear with all clubs interested in Raphinha: he can leave but they want at least £65m fee. #LUFC



Arsenal after first bid rejected, Spurs after new direct talks, Chelsea after contact through Boehly… and Barça via Deco, got the same message. pic.twitter.com/DXKcNY0Rq5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 22, 2022

Arsenal have made the first move, with a formal bid that has been rejected, but are expected to return with an improved offer. Barcelona, Tottenham, and more recently, Chelsea are said to be keeping an eye on things and “exploring the situation” as well. We may be late to the party, but we have had to wait to settle the Romelu Lukaku situation first, before looking for (proper) attacking reinforcements. It’s still early stages of the transfer window.