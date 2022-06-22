Official: Chelsea sign goalkeeper Eddie Beach for the Development Squad

Chelsea’s first signing of the summer transfer window has been confirmed — well, Chelsea men’s first signing, to be specific — though he’s a signing meant for the Development Squad (i.e. under-21s) rather than the first-team.

Young goalkeeper Eddie Beach has officially joined from Southampton U18 for an undisclosed (but presumably small) fee that was recently agreed.

The 18-year-old backstopped Southampton U18 all the way to the U18 National Final, and will hopefully find similar success among the Chelsea Development Squad ranks as well — before the inevitable series of loans that are set to follow.

Goalkeeping duties in the DevSquad were split between Teddy Sharman-Lowe and Lucas Bergström last season. Bergström has already left on loan for the season ahead.

“We are very pleased to bring Eddie to the club. He is a talented goalkeeper with good potential and will join our development squad for the coming season. -Jim Fraser, Head of Youth Recruitment; source: Chelsea FC

Welcome, Eddie! Let’s get back to winning ways in the youth teams as well!