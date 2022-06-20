Last week, Brazilian media claimed that Richarlison wants to quit Everton and join a better team where he gets to fight for trophies, like Chelsea, or at least a team where he doesn’t have to battle against relegation, like Tottenham Hotspur.

Now we have the Daily Mail claiming that Chelsea are “set to join the race” for the 25-year-old’s signature, which doesn’t really mean anything tangible but certainly meets the bare minimum for a transfer rumor. Tottenham had been in the race already, running against themselves evidently, while Arsenal are loitering about the starting line as well deciding if they want to be a serious football club or not.

Everton’s asking price is apparently £50m, though that only gets you a seat at the negotiating table and a listening ear. Richarlison has two years left on his current contract, so there’s no immediate need to make a move, but Everton could maximize the fee received in return to help them re-solidify their Premier League status next season. Plus, we know that Frank Lampard’s always keen on Chelsea prospect or two, so maybe we can send him a loanee, or two, to help out in return as well?

The Mail add that Tuchel’s looking for a “more mobile” attack (i.e. not Romelu Lukaku), which is where Richarlison (or Raheem Sterling) might come into the picture. The latter seems a more realistic possibility at the moment however.