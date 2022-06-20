Chelsea and Inter Milan are continuing to finalize the one-year loan of our record signing back to the team we signed him from, after finding a potential agreement over the weekend at a €10m loan fee with Inter covering the 29-year-old’s wages.

While those are still expected to be the broad terms, Inter president Steven Zhang has yet to approve it. According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, that’s the only significant hold-up at the moment — though depending on just how strongly Zhang feels about it, that hold-up might be much more than just a formality.

In fact, Inter CEO Beppe Marotta has also maintained that this is all just a possibility right now, despite reports claiming all sort of confidence in this deal.

“It’s a feasible path, but there are some difficulties and we need to evaluate whether there’s a chance to make it. We won’t announce Lukaku’s return today. “Lukaku and Dybala are our targets, but we need to consider financial issues. We are in talks with these two players and we’ll be happy if we sign them. If not, we’ll consider different targets. The single player is not important, what matters is the group and this is already a solid team.” -Beppe Marotta; source: Radio Anch’Io via Football Italia

Whoever’s in charge of these negotiations, be it Boehly or Granovskaia, let’s get it done!