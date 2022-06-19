The second round of negotiations between Chelsea and Inter Milan over a potential loan deal for Romelu Lukaku reportedly took place today, and it seems like they were quite fruitful.

As per the Telegraph, the deal is “on the verge” of completion after Chelsea presented a “final proposal” that Inter apparently have found agreeable. According to Gianluca Di Marzio, that proposal is for a €10m loan fee, plus bonuses (twice Inter’s original proposal), and no player-exchange (shocking, I know). Presumably it’s just a one-year loan straight up, with Inter picking up the wage bill, or at least the vast majority of it.

#Lukaku @Inter ⏳il secondo round con il @ChelseaFC è avvenuto oggi: richiesta ufficiale 10M più bonus per il prestito, nessuna contropartita. #Inter pronta a dire sì a queste condizioni, manca ultimo ok di #Zhang e poi si chiude @SkySport #calciomercato @MatteoBarzaghi — Gianluca Di Marzio (@DiMarzio) June 19, 2022

Both sources agree that the deal is not yet official, but it sounds like Inter just need a sign-off from their owners and this can become a reality.

With Lukaku on his way, Chelsea are expected to starting focusing on incoming transfers, with defense and attack both evidently on the agenda, and not necessarily in that order.