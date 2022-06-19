Lazio sporting director Igli Tare was reportedly in London this week to talk shop over several bits of potential business, but Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s agent has denied that one of those bits of potential business was his client.

Speaking to Il Messaggero (via Lazio News 24), Jonathan Barnett claims to not know anything about anything, though isn’t ruling anything out. I believe that’s lesson number one in Agenting 101.

“Lazio have not talked to Chelsea that I know of, even if Sarri likes him and he likes Serie A. Let’s see what will happen.” -Jonathan Barnett; source: Il Messaggero via Lazio News 24

Loftus-Cheek, who has two years left on his contract, certainly thrived under Maurizio Sarri, especially once he was trusted with more minutes in the second half of the 2018-19 season. It remains Ruben’s most productive season by far, with 10 goals in all competitions. Unfortunately, that’s also the season in which he suffered his Achilles rupture, which has truly derailed his career.

But last season there were some promising signs, and the 26-year-old’s versatility also proved quite useful in reaching 40 appearances for the year. RLC’s departure could help open up some spots for the likes Conor Gallagher or Billy Gilmour however.

Let’s see what will happen, indeed.