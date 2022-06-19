Serie A Defender of the Year Gleison Bremer was recently linked (again) with Chelsea, with the Blues supposedly ready to start a bidding war for the 25-year-old’s signature.

And if that bidding war hasn’t started in the week since that story, it should for sure be starting now, with Bremer himself confirming his intention to leave Torino FC this summer and make the step up to trophies.

“I told the coach and the management [last summer]: ‘I want to change now’. So they told me: ‘Stay this year, help us. Next year you can take the next step’. “The fans already know that I have this desire to play in the Champions League, to go there to earn a call-up to the Brazilian national team. “I need to play at a much better level, so I think it’s a matter of time. I’m analysing some proposals, but I think that next season I will no longer play for Torino.” -Gleison Bremer; source: ESPN via Sempre Inter

Juventus, AC Milan, Bayern, Spurs, and Inter Milan are all said to be in the €35-40m picture as well, with the latter probably the favorites at this time — especially if they were to lose Milan Škriniar, who’s been linked with PSG unfortunately a lot more seriously than he’s been linked with Chelsea...