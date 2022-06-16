Inter Milan CEO confirms to intention to make Romelu Lukaku return a reality

If all goes well, we should see the end of this latest chapter in the Romelu Lukaku saga sooner rather than later, with all signs pointing to the 29-year-old returning to Inter Milan on loan before the end of the month.

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Inter are ready to overcome the financial hurdles that still need to be overcome — i.e. loan fee and wages — and alleviate any reservations Chelsea may have over the financial impact (loss) for the club.

Inter CEO Alessandro Antonello has confirmed these intentions in an interview this week, adding confidence to not only this deal, but their attempts to also sign Paulo Dybala on a free transfer.

“We want to be competitive on the pitch, but on the other hand we must also respect the stakes that UEFA is drawing on Financial Fair Play in this transitional period towards the new rules. Everything can be done, but with great consideration for economic and financial sustainability.” “Certainly there is the great desire of [Lukaku] to return, the economic-financial feasibility must be verified and some technical problems must be solved. By June 30? We’ll try to do it in the correct timeframe.” -Alessandro Antonello; Source: CalcioMercato via Football-Italia

Good luck!