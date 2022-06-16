Chelsea have reportedly agreed to sign 18-year-old goalkeeper Eddie Beach from Southampton. Clearly one for the future, though you can never have too much talent in the Academy! Unlike fellow 18-year-old Gabriel Slonina of the Chicago Fire, who remains strongly linked with the Blues, Beach is not expected to be going back to his old team on loan.

The fee agreed with Saints for his signature has not been specified, though one imagines it’s fairly small. Beach’s contract had been set to expire this summer before he agreed an extension, but evidently that has only served to avoid dealing with any tribunals in setting a transfer fee. The deal is expected to be finalized tomorrow.

Chelsea will complete the signing of Beach tomorrow. #CFC — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) June 15, 2022

Beach, who’s yet another tall, lanky goalkeeper in the Čech/Courtois/Mendy mold, led Southampton U18 to the top of the U18 Premier League South last season, though they lost to Manchester City’s academy in the National Final. He has also been capped at U19 level with Wales.