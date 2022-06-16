 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Chelsea agree fee to sign Southampton U18 goalkeeper Eddie Beach — reports

One for the future

By David Pasztor
/ new

Chelsea have reportedly agreed to sign 18-year-old goalkeeper Eddie Beach from Southampton. Clearly one for the future, though you can never have too much talent in the Academy! Unlike fellow 18-year-old Gabriel Slonina of the Chicago Fire, who remains strongly linked with the Blues, Beach is not expected to be going back to his old team on loan.

The fee agreed with Saints for his signature has not been specified, though one imagines it’s fairly small. Beach’s contract had been set to expire this summer before he agreed an extension, but evidently that has only served to avoid dealing with any tribunals in setting a transfer fee. The deal is expected to be finalized tomorrow.

Beach, who’s yet another tall, lanky goalkeeper in the Čech/Courtois/Mendy mold, led Southampton U18 to the top of the U18 Premier League South last season, though they lost to Manchester City’s academy in the National Final. He has also been capped at U19 level with Wales.

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...