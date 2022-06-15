Where there is a will, there is a way. And when it comes to this, there’s been no shortage to Romelu Lukaku’s will.

As far as the way is concerned, we’ve now had “official” talks between the way-keepers, with the Telegraph reporting that Inter Milan have “held talks” with Chelsea and Lukaku on Wednesday, with all three parties officially present “for the first time”, including co-owner Todd Boehly, who apparently already has an existing working relationship with Roc Nation, even, one of Lukaku’s remaining representatives. No word if Transfer Tsar Thomas Tuchel was present on the call, or if he was just an anonymous number because he couldn’t find strong enough Wi-Fi.

Then again, Tuchel’s not necessary to this process anymore. The only question that remains is the financial one, and while that’s by no means a small question, it is one that doesn’t require the head coach and instead requires the money-men. The report adds that in that regard, “the talks were positive and there is willingness on all sides to reach an agreement that suits all parties”.

Inter apparently want this done as early as possible, with basic terms ideally agreed by the end of this week already. That should suit us just fine as well.