After weeks and months of speculation and rumors, things could really start moving “in the next few hours” for Romelu Lukaku’s return on loan to Inter Milan where the confidence for this deal “increases a lot”. Of course, that itself is just a rumor, from Gianluca Di Marzio, matched by another rumor, from Fabrizio Romano. A rare double oracle formation!
While the move still hinges almost entirely on financial considerations — all involved seem quite willing to do this in principle — Di Marzio claims that Inter are “willing” to pay “even a large amount” for a loan fee (€20-25m?) while Lukaku is willing to reduce his salary at the same time. Romano adds that Inter are now also pushing for the deal alongside the 29-year-old’s insistence.
If there is a will, there is a way and while there’s been plenty of will, it looks like there is now a way as well! (With Inter still favorites to sign Paulo Dybala on a free transfer in addition as well.)
Inter are pushing to sign Romelu Lukaku this summer. The Belgian striker is now insisting with Chelsea to leave the club, he only wants Inter move. #Inter— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 14, 2022
Talks ongoing on the potential loan fee between the two clubs, while Lukaku would be ready to reduce his salary. #CFC pic.twitter.com/kz12AgCDnR
