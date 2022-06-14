According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea have added Wolverhampton full back Rayan Aït-Nouri to our shortlist as a potential replacement for Marcos Alonso, and thus backup to Ben Chilwell.

Alonso reportedly wants to return to Spain by joining Barcelona this summer, and unless Emerson steps back in, Chelsea will be at least one left back/wing-back short heading into the season — and that’s assuming Ben Chilwell continues to recover as well from his ACL surgery as he has been.

Chelsea target Rayan Ait-Nouri to replace wantaway star Marcos Alonso with Manchester City also interested https://t.co/1hMB3iyOgu — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) June 14, 2022

Aït-Nouri started his professional career in France, playing for Ligue 1 outfit Angers before moving to Wolves on loan in October 2020. The deal was made permanent in summer last year at £10m, the 21-year-old had made 27 appearances across all competitions.

Last season, Aït-Nouri added another 27 matches to his record at Wolves, mostly playing as left wing-back under manager Bruno Lage. He scored one and added four assists.