Everton’s nearly tragic season ended in scenes of euphoria as one of the few remaining Premier League ever-presents avoided an historic relegation, but the harsh reality facing Frank Lampard’s team is that they are still almost bottom of the pile and have a massive job on their hands to improve that.

Now, you would think that selling your best player just before his prime years would not be the preferred course of action for such a rebuild, except of course if they can put the transfer fee received to even better use(s). And certainly, at 25 with two years left on his contract, in the current inflationary market, Richarlison’s transfer value has never been higher.

And it sounds like he also wouldn’t mind fighting for trophies as opposed to fighting against relegation — and also stay among the preferred for Brazil’s World Cup selection in November — with UOL claiming that he “really wants to be sold” and the “proposal that pleases him most” is to remain within the confines of the Premier League (sorry, Real Madrid and PSG). And that’s where London’s first and finest, and also Spurs come into play.

UOL claim that Spurs have made a €60m bid (not sure why they’re bidding in Euros in Brexitannia but whatever) but the Son of Richarli is (finally?) seeing the light like (friend and mentor) Willian, and Chelsea are “the other option that interests” him. Unfortunately, any move from Blues is currently “locked” by the Lukaku situation (which is also affecting business at Inter Milan and beyond because the market loves its dominoes).

Since joining Everton, Richarlison has averaged a goal every three games, finishing in double digits (all competitions) in each of his four seasons at Goodison. He’s certainly not a classic No.9, but those are going out of style anyway. He would certainly fit Transfer Tsar Tommy Tactics Tuchel’s current tactical style and areas of emphasis — just as he would fit Antonio Conte’s at Spurs — especially if we were to lose the likes of Timo Werner or Christian Pulisic in addition to Lukaku this summer.