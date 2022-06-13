Ousmane Dembélé’s situation has remained unchanged since the end of the season. Barcelona have made an offer to extend his contract. He has not accepted. But he has also kept that option on the table, alongside all the other options, like, say, Chelsea snapping him up as a free agent once his current contract runs out at the end of the month.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has put the ball in the 25-year-old’s hands repeatedly over the past few weeks, again doing so this weekend in his latest interview.

“Dembélé has an offer to stay, but we have no news that he’s accepted it. We haven’t had a reply from him.” -Joan Laporta; source: Marca

Dembélé was supposedly waiting for the situation around Chelsea to settle down a bit, but we’re unlikely to be the only other team vying for his favor.

His representatives seem more than happy to be playing all these teams against each other, though as Cadena SER report today, citing sources in either camp, Barca’s put their foot down, which could open an opportunity for the Blues, should we actually want to make him an offer he can’t refuse.

So, nothing’s agreed, with anyone. All options on the table. Choose wisely.