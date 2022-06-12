According to “MLS and USMNT insider” Tom Bogert, as well as the most insidery of all insiders, Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are “very close” to signing goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina from the Chicago Fire.

Chelsea were reportedly close to securing his signature back in February as well, but have had to wait thanks to all the sanctions and restrictions. In the meantime, Real Madrid had made a play for the 18-year-old, but apparently he has rejected them and chosen the Blues instead. What a guy! (Wolverhampton Wanderers were in the picture, too, but evidently not anymore.)

Latest on Chicago Fire and US GK Gaga Slonina, per source: Chelsea are much closer than Real Madrid in reaching Fire’s valuation, putting Chelsea in pole position for now.



Chelsea are expected to pay €10m for the USA international, with a loan back to Chicago to continue his development. He’s certainly not a finished product yet, but has got the size and the potential to become a top class goalkeeper in a few years. He’s already the youngest goalkeeper to ever play in MLS and even got a call-up to the Poland national team last month before rejecting them and choosing the US instead.