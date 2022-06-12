Sevilla playing hardball over Jules Koundé’s transfer fee is a familiar feature of the transfer market, especially as it’s what made the deal collapse last summer. Chelsea seemingly had everything agreed before the goalposts got moved and the transfer didn’t happen.

Koundé, who still has two years on his current contract, eventually got over his personal disappointment and put in another good season for Sevilla, so we’re now back to where we started, with Sevilla once again demanding at least €65m for the 23-year-old.

According to Marca, the club are happy to play hardball once again since they have already covered most of their €40m budget deficit with the €30m they got from Aston Villa for Diego Carlos. And they’re also seeing the market inflation resume its upward trajectory for top talent with the €100m deal for Aurélien Tchouaméni and the expected €100m deal for Darwin Núñez.

Chelsea could of course always pay the €80m release clause and take Sevilla out of the equation, but that still seems outrageous, even in this market.