Torino FC may have finished only 10th in Serie A this season, but they had the best defensive record outside of the top four. A big reason for that was the play (and size) of center back Gleison Bremer, and in fact, the 25-year-old Brazil-born defender was voted Serie A Defender of the Year for his efforts.

That’s earned him plenty of attention in the transfer market, too, with recent reports claiming interest from not just Italy’s top two teams (AC Milan, Inter), but the German champions (Bayern), and the World Club champions (hey, that’s us) as well. And, uh, also Tottenham.

La Stampa (via Milan News) have gone as far as to claim that Chelsea and Spurs are ready to kick off the bidding war for his signature, with a transfer fee in the region of €40m expected to be enough to get a deal done. That’s almost a reasonable fee for top talent these days, and less than what it might take to get a Koundé or a Škriniar.

Bremer is not an entirely new name in the Chelsea rumor mill, as we were linked in January already. He would sign an extension with Torino in February but only through 2024 — in essence guaranteeing that they would maximize his transfer value this summer.