The transfer window is officially open as of today, Friday, June 10, and while that’s mostly an administrative formality, along with it we get the administrative formality of several confirmed departures from the club.

None of them should be a surprise at this point, and both Danny Drinkwater and Charly Musonda had already confirmed it themselves. The other two, Andreas Christensen and Jake Clarke-Salter were expected to leave, but this is the first time that’s been actually confirmed.

This means that all of our players whose contracts were expiring this summer have now left or have now confirmed their exit: Antonio Rüdiger and Saúl Ñíguez were the other two senior first-team players in that category. They’re both heading to Madrid, one to Real, the other (back) to Atlético. Earlier this season, both Thiago Silva and César Azpilicueta signed new contracts, though the latter’s was a unilateral option that may yet see him leave.

As for the four who are the subject of this news, Christensen’s probably going to Barcelona, but the other three have some work to do in the free agent market.

Good luck, lads, and thanks for the good times!