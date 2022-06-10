Brighton & Hove Albion full back Marc Cucurella has been steadily improving and growing in profile since extricating himself from the shadows at Barcelona a few years ago, and he’s now to the point where the “big” teams are starting to notice — or in Chelsea’s case, starting to notice again.

We were strongly linked with Cucurella back in 2020, the same summer we ended up signing Ben Chilwell. Then with Getafe, Cucurella would stick it out in Spain for one more year, before joining Brighton last summer for around £15m. Now, his debut season could lead to the Seagulls doubling their money.

As per Goal, we’re “monitoring” his situation, alongside fellow top teams Manchester City and Spurs. Monitoring is one of those lovely transfer status updates that sound like they mean something but in all reality mean nothing at all, and certainly nothing new. But Cucurella’s been quality every time we played against him, and we will likely need a wing-back signing or two this summer...