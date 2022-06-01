With the takeover of Chelsea by the Boehly-Clearlake Consortium confirmed this week, some major changes might be coming soon to the administrative setup behind the scenes at the club. But while a brand new Chelsea Board could be in place very soon, there’s also no time to waste in terms of squad planning and the transfer market, and we cannot afford to spend too much time on just the transition of power itself.

Accordingly, the current decision-makers at the club are expected to stick around for at least the summer, to help ease this succession. And while some may stay beyond that — such as Chairman Bruce Buck — others might be leaving shortly thereafter. One of those is “likely” to be Marina Granovskaia, at least according to SportBild.

That seems like a random source, but it does match the uncertainty of recent reports from closer to home. SportBild also claim to know her successor as well, namely Andrea Berta, who’s currently the sports director at Atlético Madrid. Previously, we were also linked with AS Monaco’s Paul Mitchell for the same position.

Berta is greatly respected for his work at Atlético, which saw them sign the likes of Antoine Griezmann (the first time), Jan Oblak, and more. However, one can’t help but wish that Granovskaia would continue, even if just for nostalgia reasons — though the ethos of the way the club do our business seems set to change, and that may not leave any room for the (former) Emperor’s Hand.