Christian Pulisic, like many of his Chelsea teammates, hasn’t yet been able to fully enjoy his summer holidays as he’s currently involved with the US Men’s National Team, ahead of their friendlies and CONCACAF Nations League matches coming up in the next couple weeks.

The first of those is tonight, a friendly against Morocco, which also meant that Pulisic, as one of the leaders of the team, had to face the media as well yesterday. The question of his Chelsea future of course came up, and while rumors would have him considering his place in the team, the 23-year-old himself seems pretty okay with his current lot in footballing life — with room for improvement of course!

“Of course, I want to get more playing time. I want to be on the field as much as I can and be the sharpest I can be and fit as well. I think I still got a lot of games, but it’s always something that I’m working at and trying to be regular at club level as well to put myself in the best position to be fit when I come here with the national team.”

While that’s a fairly standard answer, Pulisic reveals a positive first impression with the club’s new owners, which, again, may be expected, but could also prove crucial. You can be your bottom dollar that the new American ownership will want to do their utmost to keep the biggest American star in the game at the club.

“At the end of the season, we were able to meet with them and they were around the club a lot. They are really good people so I’m excited moving forward.” -Christian Pulisic; source: Metro

Pulisic does have just two years left on his contract, which makes this summer a potentially crucial one in terms of his next career move. He may be focused on the national team at the minute, but he (and we) may have some decisions to make in the next couple months.