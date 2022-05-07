Speaking of the end of an era, it looks like Danny Drinkwater will be leaving Chelsea this summer and become a free agent, with the five-year contract he signed in 2017 set to expire next month.

He will be leaving the club with a grand total of 23 appearances, all but one of which came in his first season here. His last official Chelsea appearance was in the 2018 Community Shield, after which he tried to resurrect his “shambolic” career on loans at Burnley, Aston Villa, Kasımpaşa SK in Turkey, and, this season, at Reading. He was actually decently successful at it with the Royals, playing a key role in their Championship survival (helped by Derby County’s points deductions as well).

The 32-year-old will miss the Royals’ final match of the season with injury, confirming his departure with a farewell post on Instagram.

Drinkwater, who signed with Chelsea for a reported £35m in 2017 from Leicester City, is surely in contention for one of the worsts signings of the Abramovich Era. His departure is a well timed and stark reminder that we can no longer afford to be so wasteful going forward, without the bottomless pit of an oligarch’s bank account to back us up and help us undo, ignore, or simply forget expensive mistakes.

Good luck to Tenacious Double D in wherever he may land next!