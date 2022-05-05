Aurélien Tchouaméni hints at summer exit from AS Monaco

One of the most coveted names in the upcoming transfer window is set to be young midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni, who’s been linked with — deep breath — Real Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester United, PSG, Juventus, Spurs, Newcastle, and of course Chelsea for quite some time, with all four teams taking turns in supposedly “leading” the race. Gotta keep those rumors flowing!

But this is one of those situations where all the speculation is probably justified, with the 22-year-old certainly not ruling out the possibility of leaving when asked about it yesterday.

“I think I am under contract until 2024? With an option until 2025. We will see what the future will reserve me. A lot of things can happen during the transfer window. The most important thing is the Lille match, not what will happen after. Afterwards, when everyone goes on vacation, we will see who will be there when it resumes.” -Aurélien Tchouaméni; source: RMC Sport via Google Translate

The race for the top-three (and the Champions League) in Ligue 1 is set to come down to the final few games, with Monaco’s stellar recent form (six wins on the bounce) pulling them up into fourth as we speak. They are level on points with Rennes and only three behind Marseille in second, with three games to go.

Champions League qualification could make Tchouaméni reconsider his vague intentions to leave. But chances are he’s going to be on the move. It will probably take at least €60m to get him. So, how about a splash marquee singing, Overlord Todd Boehly?