Marcos Alonso could be joining fellow defenders Antonio Rüdiger and Andreas Christensen in leaving the club this summer, and just like the other two, going to Spain.

While a return to his home nation has been rumored regularly for Marcos over the years, according to Fabrizio Romano, the veteran left wing-back has now made leaving the Premier League a priority — with previous rumors claiming that Barcelona were already “working” on that possibility.

Alonso has done well in deputizing for Ben Chilwell, although the team’s results have suffered a bit in general since our first-choice left wing-back’s ACL injury. And the 31-year-old Alonso also has only one year left on his current contract, with club policy making a multi-year extension unlikely.

The veteran left wing-back may be a highly specialized player beyond his prime at this point, but losing him would mean another gap in the squad to address this summer. Of course, as this things stand, we cannot make any sort of transfer, incoming or outgoing, so if Alonso wants to leave, he will have to hope for a swift resolution to the ownership transition as well!