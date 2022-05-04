Assuming there’s a club left here come the summer and the UK Government don’t run us out of business, Chelsea’s new owners will likely be dipping a few tentative toes into the transfer market — or perhaps even go for a marquee signing? That may be the old way of thinking however.

In any case, while we (are forced to) wait, other teams are starting to get busy, including Real Madrid, who have been one of the leading candidates eyeing highly promising young Monaco midfield Aurélien Tchouaméni. The 22-year-old is finishing up yet another impactful season in the Principality, and they may be willing to sell, provided the price is right.

But as far as Madrid are concerned, the price may in fact be wrong. According to Diario AS via the Daily Mail, the newly crowned Spanish champions have baulked at the €60m asking price, which may already be at the lower end of the previously rumored “Grand Casino-expensive” fee.

Madrid may find it a bit tough to get Monaco to lower the price given the reported wide interest in Tchouaméni, including of course from Chelsea (and Liverpool, and Manchester United, and probably many other usual candidates). We were strongly linked last summer as well, before turning attentions elsewhere. And while we have plenty of other promising options for midfield reinforcements, including Conor Gallagher, the likes of Jorginho and N’Golo Kanté aren’t exactly getting any younger.

One potentially intriguing sidenote is the possibility that our new ownership group might approach current Monaco sporting director Paul Mitchell to replace Marina Granovskaia, which could then give us a leg up in a potential Tchouaméni pursuit as well.

Of course, first we must settle the whole ownership situation, so this is all just idle speculation until then.