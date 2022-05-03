Romelu Lukaku’s glorious return to Chelsea has turned out to be far from glorious, with our club-record signing consigned to bench duty for much of the past few months, since returning from the Club World Cup where he did make a decent impact. While he’s appeared in 12 of our last 17 games, only 3 of those appearances have been starts — and two of those three came in the FA Cup. (The third was the Arsenal debacle.)

Big money strikers flopping at Chelsea is hardly new concept of course. In fact, other than Didier Drogba and Diego Costa, they’re pretty much the expectation. And while Tammy Abraham did briefly break the Curse of The No.9 Shirt, he’s now plying his trade in the Serie A, having nearly Lukaku-esque success, while Lukaku himself has been barely more involved of late than Abraham was last season under Tuchel. Seems a bit systemic!

What the future may hold for Lukaku at Todd Boehly’s Showtime Blues remains to be seen. Whether he wants to stay or go may not matter much either — his contract makes him nearly impossible to transfer, unless someone involved is willing to accept some drastic financial losses.

Rumors have tried to speculatively link him with a return to Italy, or money-conjuring Barcelona, or even Newcastle United, but as per the Evening Standard, he’s not interested in at least two of those options: AC Milan (which would be hilarious given his infamous love-in interview about Inter) or Newcastle United (who might actually be able to afford him).

Soooo ... yeah. Maybe we can keep hoping that this works out somehow at Chelsea for him/us?