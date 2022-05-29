Christopher Nkunku is one of the favorite names for the rumor mill to bandy about these days, and with good reason. The 24-year-old recently led RB Leipzig to the DFK Pokal, scoring a whopping 35 times in 52 appearances in all competitions (his previous career high was seven; SEVEN!), while also nabbing the Bundesliga Player of the Season award ahead of the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland.

Nkunku’s also involved in contract negotiations with Leipzig, though with two years left on his current contract, they could maximize his transfer value this summer already. His agent, Pini Zahavi, certainly hasn’t been shy of keeping his name out of the speculation.

The former PSG Academy product, who hails from the French capital, has been strongly linked with his boyhood club, but others like Manchester United and Liverpool (and all the usual suspects) are certainly watching with keen interest. Chelsea were first linked back in October.

For Nkunku himself, it’s a pretty great situation to be in, and he’s just enjoying all this attention.

“Paris is my home, my favourite club. I don’t close any doors. Everything is possible in football. It’s nice to have the biggest clubs in the world interested in me. But it’s also great to see that Leipzig are doing everything to keep me.” -Christopher Nkunku; source: Football.London

Come and get him is the message, I suppose. Be sure to bring at least €60m though.