Chelsea defender Levi Colwill will be putting the finishing touches on his breakout season on loan at Huddersfield Town this weekend, as he’s set to play the Championship promotion playoff final against Nottingham Forest on Sunday. Even if his team fail to move up to the Premier League, Colwill has already shown that he’s ready — his season giving off similar vibes to the seasons that Mason Mount, Fikayo Tomori, Reece James, or Tammy Abraham had in the second division before being given first-team opportunities at Chelsea.

We’re not the only ones to notice of course. According to a report from Goal, Arsenal and Leicester City are two of several Premier League teams lining up in interest, alongside the likes of Brighton & Hove Albion, Crystal Palace and Southampton. They will all be keeping their eyes peeled during Sunday’s final, though one game should not be the deciding factor in whether Colwill is good enough for Premier League football at this point in his career.

In fact the 19-year-old should be getting that opportunity already from Thomas Tuchel later this summer, especially with Chelsea losing centre backs Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rüdiger to Barcelona and Real Madrid, respectively, and possibly Marcos Alonso and César Azpilicueta as well. Even if we bring in Jules Koundé for big money in the transfer market, we will need more than just one pair of legs as we begin the rebuild.

Obviously, nothing is set in stone and we have seen plenty of our own promising players leave, for various reasons — fellow centre backs Fikayo Tomori, now Serie A champion with AC Milan, and Crystal Palace’s Marc Guéhi doing so just last year for example. But hopefully that won’t be the case with Colwill, and he will follow in the example of Trevoh Chalobah instead.