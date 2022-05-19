According to Goal, Chelsea want to the mark the beginning of the Todd Boehly era with a marquee signing. We haven’t had much time or opportunity to plan such things due to the club’s situation, so it’s a good thing that said marquee signing is supposedly Sevilla centre back Jules Koundé, with whom we may already have a verbal agreement — and who plays in a position of our primary need this summer.

The Blues were quite close to signing the 23-year-old last summer, before talks fell apart at the last minute. But Sevilla need to balance the books before the end of the fiscal year on June 30, and are hoping to use a £60m windfall from our new ownership’s coffers in order to do so.

On the other hand, maybe we should take a quick look at other options before dropping that much on a player? Either way, presumably we won’t be able to do any of this until the ownership transition is complete, and the restrictions placed on the club by the UK government are lifted — which may be a few weeks yet.