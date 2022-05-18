Having just been named Coventry City’s Young Player of the Year for his valiant efforts in their Championship campaign, young Chelsea left back Ian Maatsen could be a proper option at Stamford Bridge next season — as already rumored back in January, even before Marcos Alonso’s expected departure became a story.

But, as usual, there might be an alternative career path for the 20-year-old that could promise more (and more immediate) first-team action, which is where Borussia Dortmund come in. According to German newspaper Bild (via Inside Futbol), BVB are looking to continue their history of developing young talent with the former PSV trainee, who joined Chelsea in 2019 at the age of 17. Dortmund’s current starting left wing-back, Raphaël Guerreiro seems likely to leave.

Maatsen has two years left on his Chelsea contract, and could possibly find a role at the Bridge as the backup to Ben Chilwell next season. We certainly won’t be lacking in games, and injuries are always a constant threat that could open up opportunities as well. But if Dortmund are truly interested, it will be up to him to decide what is best for his career.